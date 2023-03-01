Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Again; Judge Allows Him To Speak On Shooting Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was convicted on multiple charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez won’t learn his punishment for shooting Megan Thee Stallion until April at the earliest.

A judge moved the controversial rapper/singer’s sentencing date to April 10. Tory Lanez was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday (February 28), but he agreed to a delay to give his lawyers more time to prepare to seek a new trial.

Judge David Herriford also lifted a gag order on Tory Lanez at Tuesday’s hearing. The ruling allows the Canadian artist to publicly comment on his shooting case.

A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at a trial in December 2022. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot and wounded in the Hollywood Hills in 2020. She testified in her shooter’s trial, detailing her perspective of the incident.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. He has remained in jail since his conviction.

Attorneys for the former Interscope Records signee intend to file a motion for a new trial in April. He replaced the lawyers who represented him in the December 2022 trial.