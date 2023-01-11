Tory Lanez Must Wait Longer To Be Sentenced For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was founded guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a highly publicized trial in December 2022.

A judge delayed sentencing for Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, at a hearing on Tuesday (January 10).

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was originally scheduled to be sentenced on January 27. Judge David Herriford moved the sentencing to February 28 after the Canadian rapper/singer hired new lawyers.

Attorneys David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma replaced George Mgdesyan and Shawn Holley. Tory Lanez is seeking a new trial after he was convicted on multiple charges in December 2022.

Jurors found Tory Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Tory Lanez’s lawyers asked the judge to lift a protective order preventing him from discussing the case at Tuesday’s hearing. Judge Herriford issued the order in April 2022.

“Your honor, most respectfully, there have been a number of other people connected with the case posting on social media and putting out statements,” Kenner told the judge, per Rolling Stone. “I would suggest to the court that the way [the order] was written, it’s a prior restraint on free speech. I think it’s inappropriate for Mr. Peterson to be put in a position where he’s stopped from using his voice.”

Judge Herriford didn’t grant Kenner’s request. The judge said he would consider it again on February 28.