Tory Lanez’s New Lawyer Did Not Represent Suge Knight During Manslaughter Case

Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson implemented a legal team shake-up this week. A jury convicted the rapper/singer of assaulting Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion with a firearm. Lanez hired a new representation to oversee his appeal attempt.

George Mgdesyan served as Tory Lanez’s unsuccessful trial lawyer in the Canadian’s 2022 assault and firearm case in California. However, attorney David Kenner will lead the effort to get the conviction overturned.

At first, reports suggested David Kenner represented former Death Row Records head Marion “Suge” Knight in his hit-and-run manslaughter case from 2018. However, it appears Kenner was not directly involved in Knight’s no-contest plea in that situation.

“I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez’s new lawyer David Kenner, and it’s clear to me that people need to stop assuming he represented Suge Knight in the case that put Suge in prison. He didn’t! He represented him in a robbery case back in the 1990s and got him probation,” tweeted crime reporter Meghann Cuniff.

She also added, “Kenner was not Suge Knight’s lawyer for his most recent case, in which he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter over a fatal hit-and-run at Tam’s Burgers in Compton. Kenner is unhappy that so many hip-hop blogs etc are saying he was when he actually wasn’t.”

Tory Lanez’s New Lawyer Did Get Snoop Dogg Acquitted Of Murder

David Kenner was former Death Row recording artist Snoop Dogg’s attorney in 1996 for a murder trial. A jury acquitted Snoop (born Calvin Broadus Jr) for the fatal 1993 shooting that caused the death of 20-year-old Philip Woldemariam.

In addition, Meghann Cuniff tweeted, “Kenner confirmed to me that George Mgdesyan is no longer representing Tory Lanez. It’s David Kenner all the way. Regarding post-conviction motions, he told me he’s considering all options. He may discuss this a bit tomorrow in court, but the big stuff won’t come until later.”

Prosecutors accused Suge Knight of killing 55-year-old Terry Carter by striking him with his vehicle during the filming of the Straight Outta Compton movie in 2015. Following the plea deal, a California judge sentenced Knight to 28 years in prison.

“More about the 2015 case. Kenner didn’t represent Suge during the plea. That was Matthew Fletcher. Given all the issues surrounding the case and Fletcher, it’s certainly understandable that Kenner is a little sensitive about being associated with it,” posted Meghann Cuniff on Twitter.

