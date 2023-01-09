Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Lawyer Ahead Of Upcoming Court Appearance  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez returns to court on Tuesday with Suge knight’s lawyer following his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez is switching up his legal team, reportedly firing his trial attorney and hiring Suge Knight’s former lawyer ahead of an upcoming court appearance.

Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff reported that the R&B singer’s case returns to court on Tuesday (Jan. 10). The legal reporter covered last month’s trial where Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster,” Cuniff tweeted. “It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calendar, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory.”

The journalist explained, “Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.”

However, according to Cuniff, Kenner would have been better off joining Tory’s defense team during the trial. “Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he’s joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better,” she added.

While Los Angeles Superior Court doesn’t make court documents available to the public, Cuniff shed some light on what might happen at Tuesday’s hearing.

“Some clues about what’s going on: Prosecutors tried to add a bribery count to Tory’s charges during trial, which the judge rejected,” the reporter explained. “Any post-conviction motion from David Kenner regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick.”

Check out her updates on Tory Lanez adding Suge knight’s lawyer to the team and his upcoming court hearing at the end of the page.

Tory Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation at sentencing later this month. A Change.org petition to appeal the verdict has garnered over 50,000 signatures.

