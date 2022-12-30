Tory Lanez’s Jail Call With Megan Thee Stallions Ex-BFF All But Confirms Guilt

There’s a phone call of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former BFF that sounds like he’s admitting to shooting.

Tory Lanez is going down. Well, he’s already down after he was proclaimed guilty by a court of law in the shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion. Newsflash! There are so many people that still think Megan Thee Stallion is lying. If she is lying, does a new audio / vid seems to confirm she was totally telling the truth in the court. She was never under any obligation to tell Gayle King the truth, by the way.

So, there is a new revelation that is damning at best. Tory has yet to be sentenced in the shooting and he is facing deportation. In the video, he says sorry to Kelsey, Meg’s best friend at the time. Kelsey, in turn, says that Meg was in the hospital and she was waiting like the doting friend she is. In the video, which us heavily tagged, Tory apologizes and says that he was drunk. In fact, he says that it wouldn’t have happened it at all if he was not drunk. He apologizes endlessly, but stops shy of saying he actually blasted the lady rapper. He makes the startling revelation that he was blessed (or cursed) with several shots of hard liquor (5 to be specific).

Kelsey says she was gone too, high off the liquor and out of it. He pretty much reveals that their relationship was over, never to speak again. He also said that he knew that he was going to get all the hell and not Meg. I am not sure why he would think she was get FLACK for a shooting HE did. Oddly enough, he admits that he does not remember what she and he were even arguing about.

He must have been a rookie! This is crazy! Here is the video even though the girl talking is annoying as hell!