Wrongful Death Suit Against Suge Knight Ends In Mistrial 

Suge Knight was convicted of killing Terry Carter in 2018 after running him over during the filming of N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.”

A Los Angeles Supreme Court judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday (Jun. 22) in the wrongful death lawsuit against Suge Knight in connection with the death of Terry Carter.

The family of the victim filed suit in 2015 after Terry Carter was killed during the filming of N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” Suge Knight ran Carter over with his vehicle following a dispute, killing him. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death.

The jury began deliberating on June 14 but deadlocked on Wednesday, the LA Times reported. Within 30 minutes of meeting, the jury deadlocked at 7-5 in favor of Carter, short of the nine votes required.

“The Court and Counsel confer regarding declaring a mistrial. Both sides agree that a mistrial should be declared,” court records said.

The Hip-Hop mogul argued with Terry Carter in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in Compton. Suge then revered his pick-up into Carter, knocking him down before striking him again with the vehicle as he drove off. During the trial, Suge Knight testified he “feared for his life” and was acting in self-defense.

Suge Knight was convicted of killing Carter after pleading no contest in 2018. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Carter’s widow filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Knight in an attempt to hold him civilly liable for the killing. The family called for Suge Knight to pay $81 million at a court hearing last week.