R&B singer Ciara was in a playful mood after the birth of her second daughter with Russell Wilson.

Ciara has joked that her husband, Russell Wilson, is “in trouble now” that he has two daughters. Ciara and the American footballer announced the arrival of their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, on Instagram on Monday (December 11) by sharing a picture of the newborn holding onto their fingers.

“Amora Princess Wilson… 9lbs 1oz… We Love You so much!” they wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post.

Wilson shared the photo on his Instagram Stories and added, “Thank You Jesus!” and Ciara reposted the image and joked in her caption, “Daddy’s in trouble now! 2 Princesses now :).” Ciara was referring to their other daughter, Sienna Princess, who is six.

The couple also shares a three-year-old son named Win Harrison, while Ciara has a nine-year-old son named Future Zahir with her ex Future. Ciara also reposted congratulatory messages from her famous friends on Instagram, with Janet Jackson writing, “Happy Birthday Amora Princess Wilson! Welcome to the world!” and Vanessa Bryant posting, “Auntie V loves you, little love.”

Hours before they welcomed Amora into the world, Ciara and the three kids supported Russell Wilson as his team, the Denver Broncos, played against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joking about the arrival of Amora and his team’s victory, Russell joked on X/Twitter, “2 wins in less than 24 hours!” Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016.