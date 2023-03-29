Ciara Taps Lola Brooke & Lady London For ‘Da Girls’ Remix 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Less than a week after sharing her new single, Ciara returned with the “Da Girls” Remix featuring Lola Brooke and Lady London.

Ciara has added to rising rap stars Lola Brooke and Lady London on the remix to her empowering new single “Da Girls.”

The R&B songstress shared the uplifting track last week (Mar. 24), and is embodying the track’s message of women empowering other women by featuring two of Hip-Hop’s most exciting newcomers on the remix.

On Tuesday, the “JUMP” hitmaker took to Instagram to preview the song with a video of the new additions spitting their verses. Ciara tagged Lola Brooke and Lady London, writing, “You are pure fire! An inspiration to all!!! Keep gettin the bag Queens!!! #DaGirls 🫶🏽🥰💰😎”

The “Don’t Play With It” hitmaker expressed her gratitude in the comments section. “Uh uh uh uhhhhhh 💕 thank you ci❤️,” she wrote before doubling back a short while later. “Hey ci I’m just back to say thank you again 😢😩😩😩😩,” Lola added.

While there’s no official release date yet, watch the snippet below and the “Da Girls” official video at the end of the page.

Lady London also shared the snippet on Instagram with Ciara showing love to the new High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings signee. “Lady!! You are special mama! Gems on gems baby 🫶🏽💎🥰❤,” she penned.

Last week the Bronx native, who took off thanks to her viral freestyle series “Lady Londays,” announced she had signed a new deal. “For the 2023 Draft, Round 1, #1 Pick, Def Jam Records selects: Lady London — rapper, songwriter, actress,” wrote Lady London on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lola Brooke continues to build on the momentum of her massive hit “Don’t Play With It.” The Brooklyn rapper has just completed her first-ever tour. She joined A Boogie on the North American and Europe wings of his Me vs. Myself Tour.

Ciara Responds To Her Critics

Prior to dropping the remix with Lola Brooke and Lady London, Ciara caught some heat from fans questioning her lyrics championing women’s independence while married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

The song includes the lyrics: “This is for the girls getting money. This is for the girls that don’t need no man. This is for the girls whose in love with theyself. This for all the girls who done did it by theyself.”

However, Ciara seemingly responded to her critics with grace, claiming they missed the point. “A woman’s independence is not dependent on their relationship status. Keep rocking your crown, queens,” she shared.