Lola Brooke Lights Up London Stage With U.K. Drill Rapper Russ Millions 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lola Brooke brought U.K. drill star Russ Millions out during her London show and learned a few new adlibs from over the pond.

Lola Brooke is continuing her rise in the rap game, wowing crowds on both sides of the Atlantic with her energetic performances.

The Brooklyn native broke into the scene with her viral hit “Don’t Play With It,” garnering the attention of many of her peers. Not only has she had co-signs from icons like Lil Kim, Cardi B, and Meek Mill are fans of the diminutive rapper.

She also impressed fellow NYC native, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The “Look Back At It” hitmaker selected Lola Brooke as the opening act for the North American and Europe wings of his Me vs. Myself Tour, which ended last weekend.

While she rocked the U.K. crowds with her own music, the audience went wild when she brought out a familiar face. During her time onstage in London, Lola Brooke brought out U.K. drill rapper Russ Millions. He performed some of his hits while Lola hyped the crowd. Check out a clip from the show below.

Russ millions links up with New York rap artist lola brooke pic.twitter.com/qVc3SFf0g8 — 60sec_uk (@60sec_uk) March 26, 2023

The South Londoner has been churning out hits since 2018, when he stormed the scene with viral hits like “Gun Lean and “Keisha & Becky.” The former became the first U.K. drill track to reach the Top. 10 charts, peaking at No. 9 on the U.K. singles chart.

Russ Millions Teaches Lola Brooke Some UK Slang

Russ Millions put Lola Brooke on to some of the local lingo while she was in town and even taught her a few of his adlibs.

During a recent interview with Complex, Lola Brooke thanked A boogie for adding her to the tour.

“Boogie is like a brother to me now and he and his team made sure I was straight the entire time,” she explained. “This is my first tour and to end things off in London tonight is so dope. I have mad memories to take from this moment.”