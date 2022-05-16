Russ Millions Reveals New Mixtape is “99% Finished” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Russ Millions is dropping a new tape after the success of his hit with Tion Wayne, “Body,” the first-ever drill song to top the U.K. chart.

Russ Millions has been dropping hints that a new mixtape is on the way, and now, the project is almost complete.

The U.K. chart-topping drill artist took to Instagram to give his fans the clearest hint yet that new music is imminent. Russ Millions shared a series of images, including his No.1 song plaque and MOBO Award, both of which he received for his 2021 hit song with Tion Wayne, “Body,” featuring Fivio Foreign, Bugzy Malone, Arrdee, Buni, Darkoo, E1, and ZT.

“Mixtape 99% finished🥵,” Russ Millions penned in the caption. “How many tracks do you want?” he asked his followers.

Taking Drill To The Top Of The U.K. Chart

The South London rapper revealed that the success of his breakthrough hit, “Body” was his highlight of 2021. “Being number one for three weeks, going number one in the first place,” Russ millions told Viper. “The whole period of ‘Body’, 100%. Nothing’s beating that still, number one is too crazy.”

Released in March 2021, the song accumulated more than 100 million U.K. streams in a single year. Notably, it is also the first drill song to reach No. 1 in the U.K. Chart, an achievement Russ Millions saw coming for the genre. “I was happy that I was part of it, I was always doing Drill though,” he revealed. “I was never gonna stop, I always had faith in it.”

He also revealed that his debut album will follow the mixtape and is set to be a more introspective project. “I always try to make my work better than my previous work so I’m just going to try and elevate naturally. Probably with my album, I’ll tell more of a story about my life and personal things.”

Meanwhile, fans of Russ Millions don’t have to wait for the tape for new music from the drill artist. He joined Jr Choi on a transatlantic drill collaboration for the “To The Moon” Drill Remix. The song also features Chicago’s G Herbo and Brooklyn N.Y.’s Fivio Foreign, and fellow London rapper M24. Check out the visuals below.

Jnr Choi, M24, G Herbo – TO THE MOON (Video) ft Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions, Sam Tompkins