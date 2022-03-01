G Herbo Declares He’s One Of The Best Rappers Alive

Do you agree with the Chicago native?

G Herbo has established himself as a highly-publicized rap star over the last decade. With projects like 2020’s PTSD and 2021’s 25, the former Lil Herb landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Yesterday, G Herbo shared a statement on his Twitter page that had a lot of people talking. The Chicago-raised rhymer declared himself as one of the top emcees on the planet.

“I MIGHT BE 1 OF THE BEST RAPPERS ALIVE LOL [NO BULLSH*T] DOEEE DONT @ ME 😏, ” posted G Herbo on Monday. Over 3,500 users retweeted Herbo’s tweet. It collected over 13,000 likes.

I MIGHT BE 1 OF THE BEST RAPPERS ALIVE LOL NBS DOEEE DONT @ ME 😏 — G HERBO (@gherbo) February 28, 2022

Many Hip Hop listeners first discovered G Herbo because of 2014’s Welcome to Fazoland mixtape. Herbo acknowledged his 2014 collaboration “Chi-Raq” with Nicki Minaj helped expose him to an even larger audience.

Over the last two years, G Herbo dropped hit records such as “PTSD” featuring Chance The Rapper, Juice WRLD & Lil Uzi Vert as well as “Cry No More” featuring Polo G and Lil Tjay. The bloody “Cold World” music video premiered on YouTube last August.

G Herbo closed out his “25 Tour” in December 2021. The Republic recording artist will have the chance to prove his “best rapper alive” status when he hits the stage at the 2022 Roots Picnic festival in June.