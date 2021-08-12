G Herbo Gets Bloody For His “Cold World” Music Video

The former Lil Herb takes a page from the book of DMX.

Herbert Randall Wright III recently dropped his latest album titled 25. The Chicago-raised recording artist better known as G Herbo tapped his own son, Yosohn, to appear on the body of work.

Yosohn showed up in the new “Cold World” music video as well. The visuals also stand out because G Herbo channeled the late DMX’s Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood album art for the presentation.

Like the famous image of DMX coated in a blood-like substance on the cover of his sophomore studio LP, G Herbo put on a crimson mask for the “Cold World” MV. The visuals are currently trending for music on YouTube.

Besides three-year-old Yosohn, 25 also features Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, and Rowdy Rebel. The project debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 which is G Herbo’s highest-charting album to date.

Previously, G Herbo peaked at #7 in 2020 on the Billboard 200 rankings with PTSD. The 25-year-old rapper’s catalog also contains 2017’s Humble Beast and 2019’s Still Swervin. Plus, he teamed up with producer Southside for the collaborative effort Swervo.

Throughout his career, G Herbo dropped the Welcome to Fazoland, Pistol P Project, Ballin Like I’m Kobe, Strictly 4 My Fans, and Sessions mixtapes. This year also saw Herbo contribute to Polo G’s former #1 album Hall of Fame. The two Chicago natives linked up for the Kid Culture-produced track “Go Part 1.”