G Herbo Scores Highest-Charting Album Of His Career With ’25’

The 25-year-old rap star is back on the Billboard 200 rankings.

Herbert Randall Wright III (professionally known as G Herbo) returned with his fourth studio album on July 2. Herbo’s 25 is now the highest-charting project of his career.

25 opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 with 46,000 equivalent album units. The Chicago-bred rapper brought in 61.17 million on-demand streams in its first week of release.

Previously, G Herbo peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 with 2020’s PTSD. He also earned a Top 20 entry on the chart with Swervo (#15), the 2018 collaborative effort with producer Southside.

The Republic Records signee recruited Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid Laroi, Gunna, and Rowdy Rebel as guest appearances for 25. Production was provided by Southside, Hitmaka, SkipOnDaBeat, Turbo, Don Cannon, Tay Keith, Jake One, and more.

G Herbo also made headlines this week after he showed up to a birthday party for his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son Yosohn, Ari Fletcher. The mother of his second child and reported fiancée, Taina Williams, apparently unfollowed Herbo after he was photographed in Atlanta with his ex.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Doja Cat’s Planet Her remained at #2. Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s former #1 album The Voice of the Heroes climbed one spot to #3.

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost dropped five positions from #1 to #6. Polo G’s Hall of Fame (#7), Migos’ Culture III (#9), and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain (#10) made this week’s Top 10 as well.