The Roots Tap Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, G Herbo & More For Roots Picnic 2022

Live Nation Urban and The Roots announce the return of Roots Picnic. This is the first in-person Roots Picnic since 2019. The music festival will take place at The Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on June 4 and 5.

The Roots will back Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige for her headlining set. Blige is coming off a critically-acclaimed performance for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday.

The 2022 Roots Picnic lineup also includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Masego, Muni Long, and J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, & Benny The Butcher, and other acts.

Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts Wallo267 and Gillie The King curated the Live Podcast Stage. Questlove Supreme by The Roots member Questlove, Rory & Mal, and Jemele Hill is Unbothered are also scheduled for the event.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event.

Gee adds, “This year, Black Thought, Questlove, and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in Black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Roots Picnic 2022 will stream live on the Hip Hop group’s official YouTube channel. A Roots Picnic 2020 playlist is also currently available on the platform. The videos feature former First Lady Michelle Obama, West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch, and Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee.