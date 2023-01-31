Lola Brooke Joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s International Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After earning a co-sign from Lil Kim, the newcomer is heading overseas.

Rising Brooklyn rap star Lola Brooke will take part in her first international tour as a supporting act for Bronx-bred rhymer A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

The “Me Vs Myself Tour” kicks off on February 7 in Denver. A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Lola Brooke will head back to their hometown of New York City for the final North American stop at the Barclays Center on March 4.

After crisscrossing America, the United Kingdom leg of the “Me Vs Myself Tour” begins on March 22 at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England. The March 23rd show in Birmingham and March 24th show in London are already sold out.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Me vs. Myself studio LP came out on December 9, 2022. The album became A Boogie’s fourth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart. He previously peaked at No. 1 with 2019’s Hoodie SZN.

Legendary Rapper Lil Kim Brought Out Lola Brooke At Her NYC Concert

Lola Brooke made waves in Hip Hop circles thanks to the “Don’t Play With It” single featuring Billy B. The Arista Records-signed artist also linked with Flo Milli and Maiya The Don for the official “Conceited” remix.

Lola Brooke followed up the success of “Don’t Play With It” by dropping the “Here I Come” track. That song’s official music video is closing in on 1 million views on YouTube. Plus, “Here I Come” surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify.

In recent weeks, Brooke received a major co-sign when fellow Brooklynite and rap legend Lil Kim invited the up-and-comer to perform at the Harlem Festival Of Culture The Jump Off With Lil Kim And Friends 2023 event at the Apollo Theater.