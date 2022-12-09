A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Returns With ‘Me Vs. Myself’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artist “A Boogie wit da Hoodie” Dubose let loose his latest studio LP this week. For Me vs. Myself, the Bronx-bred rapper presented half the project as Artist and half the project as A Boogie.

Me vs. Myself landed on DSPs today (December 9). Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Don Q, and H.E.R. appear as featured guests on A Boogie’s 22-track project.

A deluxe version of Me vs. Myself is supposedly in the works. A Boogie wit da Hoodie recently explained why the late Rakim “PnB Rock” Allen only made the extended edition of the album.

Me vs. Myself Tracklist

“When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there,” said A Boogie. “That was the end of my album. I didn’t expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it.”

The Highbridge The Label rhymer added, “I don’t like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting their music [out]. It feels like a weird tension towards that. And I don’t like that at all so I separated his song from my album and I’m dropping it solo as a deluxe.”

A Boogie wit da Hoodie originally planned to release Me vs. Myself on November 4. The 27-year-old Atlantic recording artist admitted pushing the project back in order to avoid competing with the release of Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage.

Her Loss did drop on November 4. Drake and 21 Savage’s joint effort opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 units. A Boogie’s most recent album, 2020’s Artist 2.0, debuted at #2 with 111,000 units.