A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces Release Date For ‘Me Vs Myself’ Album

The Hip Hop artist born Artist Julius Dubose will let loose his next body of work later this year. Better known as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, the Bronx native informed his followers of the forthcoming project.
“My album ‘Me vs Myself’ drops 11/4/22,” A Boogie wit da Hoodie tweeted. The Twitter post included what appeared to be the official cover art for the Me vs Myself studio LP.
A Boogie has not released a solo album since 2020’s Artist 2.0. That collection debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 111,000 first-week units.
Additionally, A Boogie wit da Hoodie dropped The Bigger Artist in 2017 and Hoodie SZN in 2018. Hoodie SZN became the rap star’s first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
At first, Hoodie SZN opened at #2 with 90,000 units. The album later rose to the Billboard 200’s top spot and remained at #1 for three weeks. It spent 126 weeks on the chart.
The RIAA certified Hoodie SZN as 2x-Platinum. Plus, A Boogie wit da Hoodie scored Platinum Awards for The Bigger Artist and Artist 2.0. His 2016 mixtape, Artist, also crossed the 1 million units sold milestone.
“Look Back at It” is A Boogie’s biggest hit to date. The Michael Jackson-inspired single made it into the Hot 100 chart’s Top 40 region, peaking at #27. The track is certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA.
Back in 2020, A Boogie wit da Hoodie declared himself New York City’s rap leader with his “King Of My City” single. The Boi-1da-produced song lives on the Artist 2.0 album.