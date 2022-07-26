City Girls’ JT Launches “Good Love” Dance Challenge After Clapping Back At Fan Dissing Her Moves 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JT launched the dance challenge after responding to a fan who said her dance moves are “giving Bottle Service Girls.”

JT has launched the latest viral dance trend to get fans and celebs flexing their moves with her “Good Love” challenge.

The City Girl appears to have created the challenge in response to a fan who said she’s got no moves, despite having a great figure. Replying to a pic JT posted, the fan wrote, “What annoys me is that JT got all this body and can’t dance with it. It’s giving Bottle Service Girls,” they added.

While the fan probably thought JT would ignore their comment, she took to Twitter on Wednesday morning (Jul 25.) with a response. “Lol I let y’all think that,” she replied, adding a saluting face emoji.

JT Shares “Good Love” Dance Challenge

However, it seems the fan might have ruffled the City Girl’s feathers as she returned to show off her dance moves just a few hours later. She created a hashtag for the craze, “#goodlovechallenge,” named for City Girls’ new single with Usher.

“Man I did my best,” she admitted. Nonetheless, the adding crying face emoji suggests she believes her best may not be good enough.

The Miami native also recruited a few of her celeb gal pals to join in the challenge. JT tagged Reginae Carter, Winne Harlow, and fellow City Girl Yung Miami, notifying them, ‘Y’all turn.”

Winnie Harlow tagged a few friends of her own for some help. “As soon as we touch down in Jamaica for my birthday,” the model responded.

Meanwhile, Reginae Carter was quick to rise to the occasion. “Ohhh waitttt a minuteeee ! Do I smell a challenge??” she replied. “Let me go get my shorts !!!”

True to her word, the reality TV starlet promptly returned with her own video. “Challenge accepted !” She replied to JT. “You know I had to turn up one time !!!”

Before jumping on the JT challenge, Reginae went viral earlier this month with a spot-on impersonation of her father for her “Studio Challenge.”