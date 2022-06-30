Usher Announces Intimate VIP Stage Experience For Vegas Residency In Aid Of His Non-Profit 

Usher has announced plans to give fans the “Ultimate On Stage Experience” at his Las Vegas residency – a seat with him onstage during the show.
For each show, 14 lucky concert-goers will form part of the show’s cast as they sit on guest tables onstage while Usher performs. Proceeds of the ticket sales will benefit his New Look foundation.
Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the R&B star before the show and will be granted VIP access, making them feel like a cast member. Click here for more information and tickets.
Usher founded his non-profit organization with his mother Jonetta Patton in 1999. They were inspired to launch Usher’s New Look after witnessing failures in Atlanta’s criminal justice system. The organization tackles systemic barriers preventing teens from graduating high school and college. “To date, we’ve touched the lives of more than 50,000 youth!” the website proudly proclaims.
Meanwhile, Usher is gearing up for the release of his new single, “Good Love,” featuring City Girls. The song is accompanied by a roller-skating-themed video which arrives on Friday (Jul. 1). He took to Twitter to share a snippet of the visuals for the upbeat R&B track. Take a look at the clip below.
Though he hasn’t released a new album since Hard II Love in 2016, Usher revealed last year that a new project is on the way. And not just any project, but the highly anticipated sequel to his classic 2004 album Confessions. However, the deadline he gave himself has now passed. “I’m letting you know that the album is officially coming this year,” he said in May 2001.