City Girls’ JT Shares Her Love For New York City, “This Is My Second Home” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JT could choose to be anywhere in the world but loves New York City so much, she bought a condo in the city.

While JT and fellow City Girl Yung Miami embody the vibrancy and energy of their home city, Jatavia revealed New York City has a place in her heart. She loves the place so much, in fact, it’s become a “second home” to her.

Since exploding onto the scene in 2018, the City Girls have experienced life in the fast lane. Like many of their peers, they’re constantly on the move, traveling from city to city and coast to coast. As sought-after performers, the Hip-Hop duo barely get to spend a moment at home in Miami and spend much of their time holed up in hotels on the road.

However, JT as JT explained to AllHipHop, she loves New York so much that she created a permanent base for herself in the city. “I actually got a spot in New York,” she shared ahead of her performance at Summer Jam. “I really have a spot in New York, I have a whole condo here, I love New York. This is my second home,” she added. Watch the interview below where JT also addressed the hate the City Girls receive.

JT On Her Love For New York

JT’s convo no doubt came in useful when the City Girls recently linked with Fivio Foreign on “Top Notch” their recent collaboration with the Brooklyn rapper. The duo partied in the streets of New York City in the Ben Marc-directed video. Check it out below.

JT and Yung Miami will be releasing new music any day now. And according to Quality Control Music boss P, the pair are vying for song of the summer. “City Girls got a summer hit otw 😎,” he tweeted earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the City Girls lit up the stage at Summer Jam last weekend (Jun. 12). They joined some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, and many more.