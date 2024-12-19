Claressa Shields Claims Reason She Wants To Fight Remy Ma Has Nothing To Do With Papoose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields has revealed that her desire to put her paws on Remy Ma has absolutely nothing to do with her rumored romance with Papoose.

In a teaser clip of the world champion boxer’s upcoming interview with Jemele Hill, Shields addressed her true grievances with Remy Ma amid their recent back-and-forth on Instagram. The topic came up when she and Hill began discussing her viral $100,000 challenge to any woman who could beat her in a fight. In response, Shields confirmed that no one had stepped forward, but quickly revealed she would engage in a fight with Remy Ma for a fraction of the price he challenge advertised.

However, Shields explained to Hill that her eagerness to fight the New York rap veteran doesn’t directly stem from their shared interests in Papoose, but rather from a very specific grievance with how Remy Ma breached her privacy.

“At this point the girl leaked my number,” Shields revealed. “So at this point you can give me a dollar and I’ll put my hand over her.”

As Shields continued, she made it a point to emphasize that her issue with Remy Ma was strictly professional.

“It don’t have nothing to do with whatever else,” she said. “It’s just that part alone. That part there is where it’s like I’m a businesswoman. Don’t leak my number.”

The champ then expressed her disbelief over the act.

“Why would you do that?” she asked rhetorically, adding, “I mean, drama sells. I’m not in that beef. My smoke with her is posting my number.”

Shields concluded by dismissing rumors that her anger was fueled by personal drama over alleged romantic entanglements involving Papoose.

“So people like, ‘Oh, she wants to fight her over a dude, whatever,’ Stop it,” she said, adding, “Stop it. That is so beneath me.”

Shields, who also threw several social media jabs at Remy Ma before challenging her to step into the ring during their spat earlier this month, has faced some scrutiny from celebs over her willingness to face-off with the “All The Way Up” rapper in an actual bout. Infamous social media troll 50 Cent warned Shields to steer clear of Remy Ma, who spent six years behind bars following a 2007 shooting involving a former friend.

“What ever you do don’t fight her,” 50 Cent captioned his post. “She will get the blick champ!”

Check out the interview in the video above and see a portion of the back-and-forth Shields and Remy Ma were recently involved in in the post below.