CLASSIC HARLEM: Cam’ron Vs. Mendeecees In Epic Tap Battle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dipset general shows he has hidden talents outside of making music and money!

Forget Verzuz, the Dipset head honcho has found himself in the middle of yet another battle.

This time, Killa Cam is not going head-to-head on the mic or bar-for-bar with his rhymes but proving his supremacy on the dance floor. While fans have seen Cam do a little b-boying over the years, popping here and there, no one knew he could actually “tap.” (Well, sorta).

Cam’ron took to social media and shared on his Instagram a clip of an epic tap-off that he had with Mendeecees Harris, life partner of Hip-Hop insider Yandy Smith, regular on “Love and Hip-Hop: NY,” and fellow Harlem native.

Mendeecees hits him with a simple clickety-clack, but as smooth as he was, he had no idea what to expect from Killa.

Clearly the “Hey Ma” chart-topper had been watching some old Nicholas Brothers routines because, from the gate, he rolls up Mendeecees with a shuffle that even Gregory Hines would be envious of and then tosses his red and black jacket to the ground.

The comments exploded with most people like Peter Gunz, Uncle Murda, Jay Pharoah, Busta Rhymes, Lord Finesse and more just cracking up laughing.

Popular comedian and podcaster, DontCallMeWhiteGirl declared a definitive winner based off the clip, writing, “Clearly Cam won.”

Yandy wrote, “TWO HARLEM LEGENDS AND lil ole me😂😂😂😂😂😂. Y’all killed it! I’m still dying.”

According to Cam, the full video of the battle will be released on Monday, Jan. 23 and we can’t wait!

And just in case you don’t know who the Harlem legends The Nicholas Brothers are … check this out … Hip-Hop before Hip-Hop was a thing!