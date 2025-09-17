Claudia Jordan Accuses Damon Dash Of “Wildly Inappropriate” On-Set Misconduct

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Claudia Jordan called out Damon Dash over alleged inappropriate behavior on a movie set after he mentioned her in a recent interview.

Claudia Jordan unleashed on Damon Dash in a heated tirade Tuesday (September 16), accusing him of being a “pervert” and behaving inappropriately during the filming of Dear Frank, after Dash mentioned her during a recent interview and reignited old drama.

The former reality star and media personality detailed her experience working with Dash on the set of Dear Frank, claiming his behavior toward her and other women crossed serious lines.

“I have been quiet,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. “On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate. You did s### on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was f##### up.”

Jordan went further, alleging Dash’s conduct during a particular scene preparation was unacceptable.

“You was a f###### pervert on set,” she said. “You were disgusting. The things you did with that p### tape and what you tried to do to get me ready for a scene with you… You thought you was hot. You’re not. You’re a fat f###### mess.”

Jordan also took a jab at Dash’s legal and financial troubles, saying, “Why keep trying to bring me into your mess? You’ve been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money, yet you keep trying to bring me into your b#######.”

@housewivesfromahousewife Real Housewives of Atlanta 🍑 Claudia Jordan claps back at Dame Dash for his comments about her on The Breakfast Club ♬ original sound – Housewives From A Housewife 💜

Damon Dash Addresses Graphic “Dear Frank” Scene

The video was a direct response to Dash’s comments during a Breakfast Club interview that aired Wednesday (September 16), where he accused Jordan of repeatedly criticizing his finances and personal life on her podcast and social media.

He recalled a moment on set when he allegedly asked Jordan to watch a pornographic film in a car to prepare for a sex scene.

“She was saying that she found that to be sexual harassment or something like that, or she just felt like it was inappropriate,” he said. “And I was like, yo, I didn’t want to talk sex with you. That’s why I gave it to you and said, ‘Go over there.”

Dash later reposted Jordan’s video with a caption that read, “Please tell your truth in front of a lot of people….i dare you.”