Claudia Jordan Reports Ja Morant Flashed Toy Gun In Viral Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The media personality offers a new theory about the IG Live controversy.

Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant is currently suspended from the team and supposedly taking a break from social media. However, the 2-time NBA All-Star continues to make headlines across the internet.

Back in March, Ja Morant flashed a firearm on Instagram Live during a visit to a Denver-area strip club. The Memphis Grizzlies suspended him for eight games following significant public backlash.

Morant went viral again in May. The 23-year-old athlete brandished what appeared to be another gun on Instagram Live. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will reveal any new disciplinary actions against Morant after the NBA Finals.

Was Ja Morant’s Firearm Fake?

There is now a new report about Ja Morant that has generated a lot of conversation online. The Breakfast Club guest host, Claudia Jordan, offered a new theory about Morant’s last incident. Jordan discussed the story on a recent episode of the radio show.

“My sources say that the relative in the car in the backseat had a toy gun in the car. The gun is not real. And [he] was playing around with it, passed it over to Ja, and that got caught on the Live,” said Claudia Jordan during the “Rumor Report” segment.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member continued, “The video was sent to Adam Silver and the NBA, allegedly. They have it and they say the gun looks extremely fake like it’s obviously a toy gun. According to my source, allegedly, Adam Silver is still going to go through with the suspension.”

Adam Silver Has Begun Investigating The IG Live Incident

Earlier this month, Silver addressed the league’s inquiry into Ja Morant while at a press conference before Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. The longtime basketball executive told the media that the league looks at a player’s prior acts and the seriousness of the conduct when assessing proper punishment.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was still asked about the situation,” said Silver about the probe into Morant’s actions. “I would say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision, and I believe the Player’s Association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.”