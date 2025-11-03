CM Punk Dominated WWE Main Event & Partied With Post Malone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CM Punk grabbed the WWE title and had a hilarious hat moment with Post Malone after beating Jey Uso on Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City.

CM Punk walked out with the WWE World Heavyweight title and Post Malone‘s cowboy hat Saturday night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City after stomping out Jey Uso and soaking up the spotlight with a wild backstage link-up.

Punk didn’t have an easy ride—Uso kicked out of the GTS like a savage—but the Chicago vet still sealed the deal and scooped up the title Seth Rollins had to drop thanks to a busted shoulder. Rollins is out for six months after tweaking it in a match with Cody Rhodes, which cracked the door wide open for Punk’s return to the top.

Once the cameras stopped rolling, WWE dropped some behind-the-scenes footage showing Punk chopping it up with Posty at ringside, then dapping up Cody Rhodes in the gorilla position.

And the moment with Post Malone? Funny as hell. Punk snagged the rapper’s signature hat like a trophy, flipping the vibe to bromance real quick. That link-up meant more than a goofy hat swap too.

Earlier this year, Rollins clowned Post Malone during the Clash in Paris pay-per-view, and Post fired back by throwing down a WrestleMania 42 challenge.

So this little Punk-Post moment lowkey fanned the flames again.

Saturday night was stacked with shakeups. Jade Cargill snatched the Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton, and both Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio held on to their belts.

But Punk’s dub was the one that had people buzzing.

This win marks a big bounce-back for Punk, who’s been grinding to reclaim his spot since rejoining WWE. And judging by how he handled Uso, dude’s still got it.