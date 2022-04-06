Coachella Lands The Weeknd After Kanye Cancels Appearance

Organizers at Coachella are scrambling to find a suitable headliner now that Kanye West has officially canceled his performance. Read more!

The Weeknd has been confirmed as the replacement for Kanye West as a headliner at Coachella.

A source told TMZ that the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker finalized negotiations and will take over the “Stronger” rapper’s spot at the upcoming festival in Indio, California after he dropped out earlier this week.

Discussions between organizers and The Weeknd reportedly “stalled” before, but they have now looking confirmed The Weeknd will take to the stage on Sunday, April 17th, with headliners, Swedish House Mafia.

Representatives for The Weeknd have not yet commented on the report.

Editors at TMZ report that the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are another act festival executives are pursuing, as the rock group is gearing up for a summer tour, and the event does not already have a massive rock ‘n’ roll band.

Organizers initially wanted Silk Sonic, but Bruno Mars allegedly declined the offer as he wanted more time to prepare for the show.

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the other two big nights at Coachella.