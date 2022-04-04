Kanye West Bails On Coachella 2022

Kanye West dropped out of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival less than two weeks before it begins.

Kanye West won’t be performing at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According to multiple reports, Kanye West pulled out of the festival less than two weeks before it begins. Coachella booked the diamond-selling rapper to be one of this year’s headliners.

A source told CNN the outspoken artist didn’t want to perform amid his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. Last month, a petition called for Kanye West’s removal from the Coachella lineup.

The online petition was launched in response to Kanye West’s harassment of his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. It generated almost 50,000 signatures as of Monday (April 4).

Earlier this year, Kanye West threatened to drop out of the 2022 Coachella Festival if Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott. The G.O.O.D. Music founder believed Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at a concert in wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” ‘Ye wrote on Instagram. “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED. “AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

The 2022 Coachella Festival kicks off on April 15. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are the remaining headliners following Kanye West’s exit.