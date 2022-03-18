A petition aims to get Kanye West removed from the 2022 Coachella Festival lineup over his harassment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Kanye West’s harassment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, among others, led to a user creating the petition on Change.org. The online campaign hopes to get ‘Ye axed from the 2022 Coachella Festival lineup.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition’s creator wrote. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others.”

The user added, “This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Kanye West is set to co-headline the 2022 Coachella Festival, which takes place in April. ‘Ye previously threatened to bail on the gig if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott over a perceived diss.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” ‘Ye wrote on Instagram in February. “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED. AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Billie Eilish didn’t apologize, noting she “never said a thing about Travis.” Kanye West believed she referenced Travis Scott’s role in the Astroworld tragedy when she said, “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” at one of her shows.

Coachella booked Billie Eilish to headline on April 16 and 23. Kanye West will be the headliner on April 17 and 24.