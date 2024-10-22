Coi Leray Accuses Former Record Label Of Trying To Ruin Her Career

Coi Leray breaks her silence on an alleged contract dispute and conspiracy that has taken a toll on her mental health.

Coi Leray is prepared to forego releasing any new music until she can resolve an alleged contract dispute with a label she claims isn’t even in operation anymore.

In a series of post the “No More Parties” rapper shared on Instagram Tuesday (October 22), she directly addressed the record label 1801 in addition to a gentleman she called Billy J, who she accused of attempting to ruin her career. As Leray switched back and forth between her Stories and page feed, she painted a picture alleging an elaborate conspiracy to leech off of her talent, explaining how the years-long ordeal has caused her emotional distress in the process.

“I’ve been silent for so long,” Coi Leray exclaimed in the initial post. “Y’all don’t understand how depressed this s##t has me and I’m beyond tired of fighting!”

In a follow-up post, Coi Leray directly called out Billy J, revealing he’s the individual attempting to keep her locked in a contract, despite the fact that 1801 is now a defunct company.

“Billy is the only person trying to hold on,” she wrote in the story. “1801 isn’t even a company anymore! Kmack wants nothing to do with him. Everyone on that company wanted nothing to do with him.”

Coi Leray continued her address of the situation in a lengthy post in which which she described the deal she signed with 1801 as the “worst” production deal and threatened not to release music until the situation was resolved.

“OK so I will be going live today to explain how this guy has been trying to take over my life and ruin my career,” she wrote in part. “There’s nothing in this life I want more than this guy right here to leave me alone. He has NOTHING for my career and has been trying to take from me for the past five years.”

Coi Leray also alleged a shady lawyer was in the mix and was to blame for withholding information from her about the contract she signed with 1801.

“Five years ago, I signed the production deal with 1801 when I was 21 because they finessed me and had me use their lawyer that didn’t read me the contract terms,” she wrote. “I’m so depressed with these people on my back and I will never drop another record in my life until I fight every bone in my body for this man right here to just leave me alone. Billybroughtbackrheja stay tuned. I will be telling everything.”

Coi Leray concluded that Billy J is the root of all evil in this situation and accused him of going against his business partners wishes to allow her to move on from her contract with the company.

“@kmacklive has been over the entire situation and had been willing to just partways gracefully, but Billy J is the one who is trying to hold on,” she wrote. “@mattmiddletonesq Their lawyer is trying their hardest to fight them for no reason when they are not even accompanying anymore. KMACK DOESNT EVEN WIRK WITH 1801 anymore and wants nothing to do with Billy Jay the only person making this s### hard is Billy Jay it’s crazy how sick people.”

Coi Leray didn’t stop there. She continued sharing posts from other artists who were DM’ing her and sharing similar stories of their experiences with Billy J attempting to keep them locked in deals. Her allegations against 1801 follow her announcement earlier this year that she left Republic Records for Island Records over creative issues related to artist direction.

“I’m not on Republic Records no more; I’m on Island,” she said during an Instagram Livestream. “When I dropped Blue Moon, Republic, they wanted pop s###. They wanted some Taylor Swift/Ariana Grande s###, which I can do, but I still like to work on my own pace and my own time.”