Coi Leray Announces New EP With Cryptic Title After Signing Epic Records Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Could the name of Coi Leray’s new project be a nod to her split with Trippie Redd?

Less than a year after Coi Leray vented on social media and vowed not to release new music, she has inked herself a new deal and is gearing up to drop a new project.

On Tuesday (February 11), a report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) revealed Coi Leray has officially found a new home at Epic Records, marking a fresh chapter in her career. She will also undergo another change as she will now be represented by her new management under Cory Litwin at Range Media Partners.

With her new label deal in place, Leray is gearing up to drop her next EP, What Happened to Forever, on Wednesday (February 12). Given the news of her split with her boyfriend and father of her child, Trippie Redd, the title of the EP exudes somewhat of a cryptic aura.

Prior to signing with Epic, Leray released music under Republic Records and Island Records, both subsidiaries of Universal Music Group. In a statement she shared with THR, Leray described her new situation with Epic Records as something that all artists long for.

“Epic is one of those labels who understands me as an artist and as a person, and I’m super appreciative of that,” Leray told The Hollywood Reporter. “They support me rather than try to tell me what to do, and that’s all an artist can ask for when it comes to signing with a major label.”

Leray’s latest deal signals a major career reset following the contractual struggles she faced in 2025. Last October, she vented on Instagram about an ongoing dispute with a now-defunct record label, 1801, and a figure she identified as Billy J. The Players hitmaker claimed Billy J was the only individual preventing her from moving forward with her career, despite other former label affiliates being willing to part ways.

“I’ve been silent for so long,” she wrote at the time. “Y’all don’t understand how depressed this s### has me and I’m beyond tired of fighting!”

Leray alleged she had signed the “worst” production deal at 21, blaming a lawyer tied to 1801 for withholding key details about the contract. She even threatened to halt music releases until she was fully freed from the arrangement.

“There’s nothing in this life I want more than this guy right here to leave me alone,” she said. “He has NOTHING for my career and has been trying to take from me for the past five years.”

Peep Coi’s new On The Radar performance in the post above.