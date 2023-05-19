Coi Leray Attacked For Ruining “Pump Up The Jam” But Blows Off Critics

Social media users criticized Coi Leray for sampling another popular song after hearing her sample the Technotronic hit “Pump Up the Jam” on Friday (May 19).
Coi Leray defended her sample usage on Twitter. The Uptown Records artist downplayed complaints about her sampling past hits.
“Bops doesn’t have a sample,” she wrote. “keep streaming BOPS OUT NOW. no more parties didn’t have a sample , Twinnem no sample , big purr no sample… but when I do a sample I BODYYYYY THAT MF !!!!”
Earlier this year, Coi Leray scored her first Top 10 hit when “Players” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song sampled Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic single “The Message.” Grandmaster Flash co-signed Coi Leray’s use of “The Message” in 2022.
“When I got a call saying this girl wanted to resurrect the beat of a song from my past – I wanted to learn more,” he wrote on Instagram. “Then when I spoke with & met @coileray, I TOTALLY got it.”
Coi Leray announced her sophomore album Coi on Friday. The project is scheduled to drop on June 23.
The 26-year-old rapper teased a snippet of her song “Make My Day” ahead of the album’s release. The track sampled “Pump Up the Jam,” which sparked strong reactions on social media.
Check out some of the comments below.