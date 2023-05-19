Coi Leray Attacked For Ruining “Pump Up The Jam” But Blows Off Critics

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray sampled Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam” for a new track titled “Make My Day,” which provoked strong reactions on social media.

Social media users criticized Coi Leray for sampling another popular song after hearing her sample the Technotronic hit “Pump Up the Jam” on Friday (May 19).

Coi Leray defended her sample usage on Twitter. The Uptown Records artist downplayed complaints about her sampling past hits.

“Bops doesn’t have a sample,” she wrote. “keep streaming BOPS OUT NOW. no more parties didn’t have a sample , Twinnem no sample , big purr no sample… but when I do a sample I BODYYYYY THAT MF !!!!”

Bops doesn’t have a sample 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 keep streaming BOPS OUT NOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 no more parties didn’t have a sample , Twinnem no sample , big purr no sample… but when I do a sample I BODYYYYY THAT MF !!!! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪😽😽😽😽🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Coi (@coi_leray) May 19, 2023

Earlier this year, Coi Leray scored her first Top 10 hit when “Players” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song sampled Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic single “The Message.” Grandmaster Flash co-signed Coi Leray’s use of “The Message” in 2022.

“When I got a call saying this girl wanted to resurrect the beat of a song from my past – I wanted to learn more,” he wrote on Instagram. “Then when I spoke with & met @coileray, I TOTALLY got it.”

Coi Leray announced her sophomore album Coi on Friday. The project is scheduled to drop on June 23.

The 26-year-old rapper teased a snippet of her song “Make My Day” ahead of the album’s release. The track sampled “Pump Up the Jam,” which sparked strong reactions on social media.

Check out some of the comments below.

yeah i’m still mad…i need to speak to the board of sampling directors and get coi leray’s membership revoked…..THIS is not how you should sample music https://t.co/oa8cMw9uw9 — to hell with it (@teenaseh) May 19, 2023

why the f### coi leray just sample pump up the jam😭😭😭she literally has to be stopped — YOUNGDON (@jadaseals1) May 19, 2023

it ain’t gone be no more songs left to sample by the time coi leray retire from music — meerkat. (@__monroe) May 19, 2023

coi leray is going to be the reason people go back to original production or just small referencing. she's over saturating the market with these shameless samples and attempts to climb the charts. — public enemy #1 (@whipdoja) May 19, 2023

Coi leray if sampling music was illegal pic.twitter.com/zlvqA0WbDr — K🌬️ (@lSoldKenCrack) May 19, 2023