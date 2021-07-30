Coi Leray Claims None Of The Other 2021 XXL Freshmen Can See Her In The Studio

The Hip Hop neophyte is already referring to herself as a superstar.

Despite what detractors may say about Coi Leray, the Boston native does not appear to lack self-confidence. The 24-year-old rising rapper made a bold declaration during a recent interview.

Coi Leray has repeatedly been the target of online criticism for the last several months. Some Hip Hop fans believe the 2021 XXL Freshman Class member is an underwhelming live performer.

Plus, Coi Leray was slammed for her XXL freestyle and cypher performance. Complex caught up with Leray, and the Now or Never EP creator was asked about the negative reactions to her freestyle.

“Somebody had to be the best and somebody had to be the worst. I just feel like, if I’m not gonna be the best freestyle, I’m just gonna have fun with my s### and do whatever makes me happy,” Coi Leray told Complex News’ Speedy Morman.

She continued, “But, if you put me in the booth with anybody on that XXL [cover], I guarantee ain’t nobody seeing me in the f###### studio, and that’s on me… I feel like people depend on XXL, that’s like their moment. I’m here forever. When you’re a superstar, it’s bigger than that.”

Coi Leray shared the front of this year’s XXL Freshmen issue with 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Toosii, Blxst, DDG, Rubi Rose, and Iann Dior. In comparison to her musical colleagues, Leray’s freestyle video has by far the most dislikes on YouTube (16,000) of the eleven artists.

Earlier this week, Coi Leray got bad reviews from social media users for her Rolling Loud Miami festival set. She responded by tweeting, “It’s about over 100 [artists] who performed on that lineup and all people wanna do is eat up my cack. Lol. Gotta love this s### [for real]. I got good problems. 😂🖤🤙🏻.”

Coi Leray has scored one Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart so far in her career. “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk peaked at #26 in March. The single also earned Leray her only official Platinum plaque from the RIAA.