Coi Leray Responds To Criticism Of Her Rolling Loud Miami Performance

The New Englander is once again facing social media judgment.

Up-and-coming rapper Coi Leray is one of the most criticized recording artists out at the moment. Over the last few months, the Republic Records signee has been the target of a lot of online hate.

This weekend saw Coi Leray face the social media mob again after her performance at the Rolling Loud Miami 2020 festival was met with an unenthusiastic response from the crowd. She reacted to the negative commentary on Twitter.

“Just wanna say thank you for all the love I get. I’m so loved by so many people it blocks out the hate. You love me I love you. Forever 💟,” tweeted Coi Leray on Sunday afternoon.

The “No More Parties” rhymer later returned to Twitter to add, “It’s about over 100 [artists] who performed on that lineup and all people wanna do is eat up my cack. Lol. Gotta love this s### [for real]. I got good problems. 😂🖤🤙🏻.”

Previously, some Hip Hop fans disagreed with Coi Leray receiving a Best Female Hip-Hop Artist nomination at the 2021 BET Awards alongside other women like Cardi B, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Saweetie. The trophy was eventually presented to Megan.

This summer also included numerous complaints about Coi Leray being named one of the XXL Freshman Class members for 2021. Leray’s cypher performance for the Hip Hop outlet was widely panned. At one point in the video, the 24-year-old Boston native stopped rapping and began twerking to the camera.

“How the hell you gon tell me how to rap? 🤣🤣🤣 Ain’t no f###### rule book, n####. I do and say [what the f###] I want, you either like or not, b#### I’m here,” tweeted Coi Leray in response to the backlash over her XXL cypher. In June, she also addressed critics of body, posting, “Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand 😂🤔.”

Photo credit: Rolling Loud/Leanne Leuterio