Coi Leray Trends After Lukewarm Reception At Rolling Loud

Coi Leray may need some more encouragement from Nicki Minaj after the reception to her performance at Rolling Loud over the weekend!

Buzzing rapper Coi Leray became a trending topic or Twitter, over her performance at Rolling Loud over the weekend.

People couldn’t help but notice the crowd’s reaction to Coi’s showing at Rolling Loud, which is going down at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Coi performed songs like “Do Better,” “Big Purr,” “Slide,” and two of her biggest hits, “Huddy” and “No More Parties.”

Unfortunately, the crowd was unbelievably silent, despite her attempts to liven up the crowd with her boyfriend Pressa.

In terms of a showing, Coi delivered a respectable performance – but for whatever reason the Rolling Loud attendees were not feeling it.

Videos of Coi’s Rolling Loud performance have gone viral, and she is being incessantly trolled over the lukewarm response.

It’s probably unfair to compare the rabid reaction of the fans to veteran artists like Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott, but nonetheless Twitter went in on the crowd’s reaction to Coi.

I kinda feel bad for coi leray, every time she's trending it's never for something good lol I can only imagine what that does to someone's mental. She's always quick to 'brush it off' by acting cocky about her position in life but that's always felt sooo forced. — Astro (@AstroxPuff) July 25, 2021

Idc what nobody say I fw Coi Leray — BigDaddyKaneBihh (@KaneBihh) July 25, 2021

No one: Rolling Loud when Coi Leray was performing: pic.twitter.com/I3ap7s6qg2 — Tone Sway (@Tone_Sway) July 25, 2021

y’all do coi leray soo wrong i feel bad for her 😭😭 — 💋adorbz (@adorbzmari) July 25, 2021

The last few months have been a little rough for Coi Leray, even though her song “No More Parties” is certified Platinum and has a remix featuring Lil Durk.

She was criticized for receiving a Best Female Hip-Hop Artist nomination at the 2021 BET Awards. Then in June, footage spread of the 24-year-old performing for an unenthused crowd in Houston, Texas.

The clowning on social media led Coi to actually address the show in Houston, with a rather depressing message.

“The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me,” Coi Leray said.

The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) May 30, 2021

That message caught the attention of the Queen, Nicki Minaj, who attempted to defend Coi Leray from the negative reactions.

“Don’t do that. Chin up. Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn w|you #TheyWillBoo. Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on,” Nicki Minaj said trying to cheer Coi up.

Don’t do that. Chin up. Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn w|you #TheyWillBoo. Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on 🎀 https://t.co/X0LAFnhPRG — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 30, 2021

On some more positive news, Coi just dropped a new track with Lil Xxel and Tyga called “What U Want.”

Take a look: