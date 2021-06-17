Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, City Girls & More To Perform At 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards are scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET. Academy Award-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony taking place inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and more acts are confirmed as performers for this year’s BET Awards.
In addition, Tone Stith and Bree Runway will grace the BET Amplified Stage. The two up-and-coming artists are receiving BET Music’s stamp of approval as “the next big thing” in the music industry.
“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”
Hip Hop icon Queen Latifah will be presented with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the list of nominees with seven nods each. Cardi B and Drake follow behind with five nominations, respectively.
BET is planning to have a vaccinated audience present for the 2021 edition of the award show The network is working with Los Angeles County in support of community vaccination efforts and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” stated Scott Mills, BET President.
Mills continued, “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”
The 2021 BET Awards will also simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27. International broadcasts will also run on MTV UK on June 28 at 9 pm BST and BET France on June 29 at 8:45 pm CEST. See the complete list of nominees for the 2021 BET AWARDS below.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – After Hours
DaBaby – Blame It on Baby
Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Nas – King’s Disease
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
BEST COLLABORATION
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
BEST MOVIE
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry