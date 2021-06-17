Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, City Girls & More To Perform At 2021 BET Awards

Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2021 BET Awards are scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET. Academy Award-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony taking place inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and more acts are confirmed as performers for this year’s BET Awards.

In addition, Tone Stith and Bree Runway will grace the BET Amplified Stage. The two up-and-coming artists are receiving BET Music’s stamp of approval as “the next big thing” in the music industry.

We have the best of the best and the host of the hosts… @TarajiPHenson, hosts the 2021 #BETAwards LIVE, Sunday June 27 8/7c! See you at #CulturesBiggestNight! pic.twitter.com/tX4ohspa63 — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 17, 2021

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts–including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

Hip Hop icon Queen Latifah will be presented with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the list of nominees with seven nods each. Cardi B and Drake follow behind with five nominations, respectively.

BET is planning to have a vaccinated audience present for the 2021 edition of the award show The network is working with Los Angeles County in support of community vaccination efforts and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

.@IAMQUEENLATIFAH will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 #BETAwards, #CulturesBiggestNight. Make sure to catch this special moment Sunday June 27 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/hqZJ6PeksY — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 14, 2021

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” stated Scott Mills, BET President.

Mills continued, “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”

The 2021 BET Awards will also simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27. International broadcasts will also run on MTV UK on June 28 at 9 pm BST and BET France on June 29 at 8:45 pm CEST. See the complete list of nominees for the 2021 BET AWARDS below.

Culture's BIGGEST night is back… AND it's LIVE! Make sure to watch the 2021 #BETAwards Sunday June 27 8/7c on @BET! pic.twitter.com/V0AKha5yBS — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) May 28, 2021

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – After Hours

DaBaby – Blame It on Baby

Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Nas – King’s Disease

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

BEST COLLABORATION

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry