Coi Leray Is “Here To Stay” With New Album ‘COI’ 

Coi Leray said she plans on cementing her spot with her sophomore album: “It’s giving B*TCH IM HERE TO STAY.”

After an extended rollout, Coi Leray has finally delivered her self-titled sophomore album.

The 15-track COI arrived Friday (Jun. 23) with a diverse guest list of features, including appearances from David Guetta, Giggs, James Brown, Lola Brooke, Saucy Santana, and Skillibeng. Stream it at the end of the page.

A string of singles preceded the follow-up Coi Leray’s 2022 debut LP Trendsetters, including “Players,” “Bops,” “My Body,” and “Run It Up.”

The Republic recording artist revealed she’s planning to make her mark with COI, to which she dedicated more than half a year. She explained how Coi differs from her debut offering, stating, “This one you will see growth.”

She told a fan on Twitter, “I sat down and worked on this project for 6.7 months straight. My last project was all my music I made in those couple years. It was lot of pain music. This time, it’s giving B#### IM HERE TO STAY 🤸‍♀️💘”

This one you will see growth . I sat down and worked on this project for 6.7 months straight. My last project was all my music I made in those couple years. It was lot of pain music. This time, it’s giving B#### IM HERE TO STAY 🤸‍♀️💘 https://t.co/LGRxcYYsAW — Coi (@coi_leray) June 22, 2023

Hours before releasing the album, Coi Leray took to social media to clap back at criticism of her 2021 XXL Freshman Cypher after the outlet announced the 2023 Freshman Class on Wednesday (Jun. 22).

“Can we discuss why Coi Leray has the worst XXL Freshman Cypher ever?” one Twitter user asked while sharing a clip of her verse.

“And the only one who [is] top 10 global in the world right now with 3 songs on the Hot 100,” she replied. “This didn’t determine my journey, I always knew I was destined for greatness. Now look at me. Swimming in hits baby. Y’all [too] busy worried about what someone has to say. Clearly IDGAF.”