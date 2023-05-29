Coi Leray Joins Tomorrow X Together For Surprise “Happy Fools” Performance In LA

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Earlier this year, Coi Leray linked with K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) on their EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

Coi Leray surprised Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) fans this weekend, joining the K-Pop band to perform their collab for the first time.

The “Trendsetter” creator features on “Happy Fools,” from the group’s latest EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation released Jan. 27. TXT is currently on the U.S. leg of their world tour, and after sold-out shows in New York, Coi Leray joined them at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night (May 28).

Coi Leray began trending as fans flooded the Twitter timeline with clips of the surprise collab performance. The audience at the L.A. show was not expecting the rapper to appear to perform her verse and went wild, and Coi appeared on stage to join TXT. Check out the clips below.

COI LERAY WITH TXT FOR HAPPY FOOLS OMG pic.twitter.com/8wFzARmZOm — sofi 🧸 (@flannelgyu) May 29, 2023

HAPPY FOOLS FT COI LERAY IN LA pic.twitter.com/VPiW0fqC8F — tyun1e (@tyun1e) May 29, 2023

Coi Leray Hypes Upcoming Album: “One Of The Biggest Projects Ever”

Meanwhile, Coi Leray is in album mode as she gears up for the release of her sophomore project due next month. She shared the COI tracklist earlier this week, revealing a diverse range of collaborators. David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng all feature on the project. James Brown also makes a posthumous appearance.

She gave fans a glimpse of what to expect during a recent interview with Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1.

“I’m so excited about this second album because it’s really mostly myself. I told myself—like, I have a couple features, which I’m going to keep it discreet. Because it’s only literally a little bit, not even a handful, but I’ve been working on this project constantly. I stay in the studio. As you can see, I’m in my home. It’s my home studio here. I’m constantly in the studio 24/7.”

She continued: “I’m amazing when it comes to that mic. And at the end of the day, I know this project is going to be one of the biggest projects ever. Nobody’s f###### with me on it. When it comes to my melodies, my versatility, whether if I’m rapping, singing, doing the baby voice, if I’m dancing or whatever it is, I’m just that girl.”