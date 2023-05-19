Coi Leray Channels Lil Kim With Sexy Album Cover

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Trendsetter” chart-topper lets her confidence hang out on the second effort.

Almost 40 years after Uptown Records dropped its first joint with Heavy D, Uptown is still kicking.

The iconic Hip-Hop label, founded by Andre Harrell, just announced the release of Coi Leray’s sophomore album, “COI.

So many have been waiting for this project, set to drop next month on June 23.

This second studio album will have 15 tracks and is said to infuse various genres, including rap, rock, pop, reggae, and dance.

One of the themes of the project is growth. In addition to growing as an artist, she also has grown as a person.

AllHipHop.com reported Leray has been dealing head-on with her mental health issues and how people have been body shaming her.

I’ve dealt with the body shaming situation, honestly my whole entire career. Shout out to all the slim women out there. I feel like I actually paved the way in the music industry for a slim woman to just finally be accepted, honestly, after a very long time. I’m talking since [the] Mýa and Left Eye days,” said Coi Leray.

She added, “And it’s something important you talk about. It’s something very important you talk about. I wake up every day and say, ‘I love my body.’ I don’t give a f###. When I put my clothes on, I’m not saying, ‘Yo, I’m going to put this on to troll.’ I’m putting it on because I love to look good, I love to feel good. And that’s what I personally, genuinely love to wear and like. When they make it about my body, it’s just ongoing. This gets old after a while. It really does.”

The album cover art shows she ain’t worried about what people think about her body!

Leray is joined on the album with a few guest stars including David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng.

In addition to new music, she also is the new 2023 voice for the WNBA.