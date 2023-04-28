Coi Leray Talks Dealing With Constant Body Shaming 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop artist Coi Leray has been very vocal about facing criticism for her body shape. The Trendsetter album creator also publicly admitted to mental health struggles.

“To all my trendsetters, I’m sorry I let you down. I don’t have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I’m brain-dead. Pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don’t know when I’ll be back but I don’t even want to think about it,” tweeted Coi Leray in February 2022.

Two months earlier, Leray called on people to stop focusing on other people’s image. She wrote, “Don’t [matter] how natural she is, who her doctor is, if she has curves, cellulite, big small, round square, let’s just make it a priority to spread love and worry the f### about yourself.”

The topic of the Boston-born rapper’s body came up again recently after she took issue with Latto namedropping her in the “Put It On Da Floor” single. The song includes Latto rapping, “Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.”

In response, Leray tweeted, “Latto bye. 😴 Here you go [talking] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this s### is never-ending.”

Coi Leray later acknowledged she may have overreacted to the “Put It On Da Floor” line. Both women apparently reconciled after Latto used her Coachella Festival Weekend 2 set to say, “Coi, by the way, I love your body.”

Coi Leray Says She Helped Pave The Way For Slim Women In The Music Industry

Apple Music 1’s Eddie Francis recently interviewed Coi Leray to promote her new single “Bops” which dropped on April 27. She also released the “My Body” track today (April 28). The conversation with Francis included Leray once again addressing people body shaming her.

“I’m prepared for whatever honestly. I’ve dealt with the body shaming situation, honestly my whole entire career. Shout out to all the slim women out there. I feel like I actually paved the way in the music industry for a slim woman to just finally be accepted, honestly, after a very long time. I’m talking since [the] Mýa and Left Eye days,” said Coi Leray.

She added, “And it’s something important you talk about. It’s something very important you talk about. I wake up every day and say, ‘I love my body.’ I don’t give a f###. When I put my clothes on, I’m not saying, ‘Yo, I’m going to put this on to troll.’ I’m putting it on because I love to look good, I love to feel good. And that’s what I personally, genuinely love to wear and like. When they make it about my body, it’s just ongoing. This gets old after a while. It really does.”

Coi Leray is preparing to release her yet-to-be-titled sophomore studio LP. Trendsetter landed in April 2022 via Uptown Records/Republic Records. The album featured appearances by Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., Nav, Lil Durk, Polo G, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Pooh Shiesty, and more.