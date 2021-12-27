Coi Leray Calls On People To Stop Worrying About Body Types In 2022

Coi Leray had a breakout year in 2021. The Republic Records signee scored a Platinum plaque for her “No More Parties” single, and she made it onto XXL‘s Freshman Class cover.

However, there has also been a lot of conversation about Coi Leray’s slim frame. The 24-year-old daughter of reality television star Benzino wants the world to go into 2022 with a different mindset about body image.

“Don’t [matter] how natural she is, who her doctor is, if she has curves, cellulite, big small, round square, let’s just make it a priority to spread love and worry the f### about yourself. Yuh. 2022 I’m excited 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖,” posted Coi Leray on Instagram.

Last month, the self-described “Big Trend Setter” expressed irritation at how she was being perceived and treated as a public figure. Her diatribe directed at the music industry made headlines across the internet.

“I’m tired of thinking for everybody! I’m tired of people taking the credit for my ideas. Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life,” wrote Coi Leray. “Tired of [people’s] opinions, I’m tired of people holding s### against me, I’m tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don’t get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad: s### is sad [for real] this industry is sad [for real].”

Recently, Pittsburgh-bred rapper Wiz Khalifa also offered some New Year’s advice for 2022. Khalifa tweeted, “As entertainers, [let’s] try some s### next year. Minding our own business. Not [disrespecting] each other’s family, dead homies, or area they come from.”