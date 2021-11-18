AllHipHop

Coi Leray: I’m Tired Of Being Manipulated… This Life Is Draining

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The “No More Parties” rapper says any label would love to have an artist like her.

Rising Hip Hop performer Coi Leray had to get some things off her chest. The 24-year-old Republic Records signee expressed frustration at the music industry on social media.

The Shade Room captured a screenshot of a message Coi Leray shared on her Instagram Story. In the post, she suggested unnamed individuals are not giving her the proper credit for her creativity.

Coi Leray wrote:

I’m tired of thinking for everybody! I’m tired of people taking the credit for my ideas. Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life. Tired of [people’s] opinions, I’m tired of people holding s### against me, I’m tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don’t get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad: s### is sad [for real] this industry is sad [for real]. Tired. I’m just tired. This life is draining. I’m so hungry and motivated. Any label would love to have an artist like me. Sad man. Sad. It’s really a Mental sacrifice.

While Coi Leray did experience some negative feedback online this year, 2021 has not been all bad for the Boston-born rhymer. Leray is a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. She also scored nominations at this year’s BET Awards and the upcoming American Music Awards which airs on Sunday.

