Coi Leray: I’m Tired Of Being Manipulated… This Life Is Draining

Rising Hip Hop performer Coi Leray had to get some things off her chest. The 24-year-old Republic Records signee expressed frustration at the music industry on social media.

The Shade Room captured a screenshot of a message Coi Leray shared on her Instagram Story. In the post, she suggested unnamed individuals are not giving her the proper credit for her creativity.

Coi Leray wrote:

I’m tired of thinking for everybody! I’m tired of people taking the credit for my ideas. Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life. Tired of [people’s] opinions, I’m tired of people holding s### against me, I’m tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don’t get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad: s### is sad [for real] this industry is sad [for real]. Tired. I’m just tired. This life is draining. I’m so hungry and motivated. Any label would love to have an artist like me. Sad man. Sad. It’s really a Mental sacrifice.

@coileray Instagram Story