Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Are Expecting Baby

Coi Leray has revealed that she and Trippie Redd are preparing to embark on a new journey together following their recent romance rekindling.

In an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday (January 1), the “Clingy” rapper debuted a protruding baby bump in a carousel roundup of images with Trippie. In the caption of the post Coi Leray rang in the new year by confirming they are expecting their first child together.

“I’m a rock star mommy,” Coi Leray wrote in part before adding, “We ready for 2025.”

In a follow-up story post, Leray revealed she had just crossed the four-month pregnancy mark at the time of the announcement.

The announcement of their first-born child together follows the couple confirming they started dating again last year in August after spending several years apart following their break up in 2019. Though their relationship has a storied history, a number of Coi Leray and Trippie’s peers flocked to the comments section to share their love and support for the couple. Among the artists to chime in with their regards in the comments section of the post was Shenseea — who appeared to hint that this wasn’t a spontaneous decision for Coi.

“Congrats! You finally got what you wanted you’re gonna loveee the journey sis,” Shenseea wrote.

Along with her “Flava” collaborator Shenseea, rising Atlanta rapper Anycia also sent Coi a congratulatory message expressing her excitement for her journey of motherhood.

“i’m so happy ab this,” Anycia wrote in one comment before following up in another, “mama coi is ab to hit different.”

H.E.R. added, “OMGGGGG. CONGRATS,” to which BIA and Yung Miami also echeoed, “Congratulations,” along with a barrage of emojis.

Kehlani also wedged her way in, writing, “CUUUUTEEEEEEEEEEE,” in an affectionate comment.

Coi previously described her bond with Trippie as her “first real relationship” in a 2020 interview. However, she claims things began to get to heavy, leading the pair to call it quits.

“We had such a great bond,” she said. “We was so lit. But it was just—the timing wasn’t right … He loves hard. He’s a lover. So, s### just got to the point where we need to just chill.”

Trippie released a song titled “Leray” after they split in 2019, which appeared on his album A Love Letter to You 4. On the emotionally charged record, Trippie remarked on the dynamic of their relationship in a similar fashion.

“It was love at first sight and misery after two months/Always feeling f#cked up either by love or no love,” Trippie raps in one bar before adding in another “When you got with me, you were a genius/Now without me, you have to live life as an idiot.”