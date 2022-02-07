Columbus Short Addresses Getting Arrested Again For Domestic Violence

News broke over the weekend involving Columbus Short. According to reports, police arrested the 39-year-old former Scandal star for felony domestic violence.

A recent TMZ article claimed authorities arrived at Columbus Short’s San Fernando Valley home on Wednesday night after an altercation with his wife. This is the second time Short was taken into custody for alleged domestic violence, following a 2018 incident.

Columbus Short decided to address the situation in a direct-to-camera video posted to social media. The Stomp the Yard actor admitted to getting physical with his spouse.

“Let me tell you what really happened. I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration, and I grabbed her phone which I shouldn’t have did, and I scratched her hand,” said Short.

He continued, “Post-OJ, if police came here, detectives were here… just ridiculous. We had to make a decision. They didn’t want to take me. They didn’t want to take her. But they had to make a decision. Based on that scratch, I went to jail.”

Columbus Short went on to apologize to anyone he felt was let down by his actions. After spending around twelve hours in jail, Short reportedly bonded out on $50,000. As of press time, no formal charges have been filed against him.