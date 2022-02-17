Columbus Short Charged In Domestic Violence Case

Scandal actor Columbus Short is facing two misdemeanor counts. According to reports, Los Angeles City Attorney Michael N. Feuer charged Short with domestic violence and another for child endangerment.

Earlier this month, Columbus Short acknowledged a physical altercation took place with his wife, Aida Abramyan, at their San Fernando Valley home. This was after Short was involved in a domestic violence incident in 2018 as well.

“Let me tell you what really happened. I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration, and I grabbed her phone which I shouldn’t have did, and I scratched her hand,” said Columbus Short two weeks ago.

Short also stated, “Post-OJ, if police came here, detectives were here… just ridiculous. We had to make a decision. They didn’t want to take me. They didn’t want to take her. But they had to make a decision. Based on that scratch, I went to jail.”

Aida Abramyan and Columbus Short have two children together. Authorities claim Short caused “physical pain and mental suffering” to his son Denzel. The 39-year-old entertainer was released on $50,000 bail following his arrest on February 3.

Three days later, Short tweeted, “Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not [an] abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my words unholy sometimes. My wife and I are working on our marriage. The real work w/ @callmemrsshort #MyApologies.”

That February 6 tweet included a link to Columbus Short’s Instagram video message. However, the Stomp the Yard star’s IG post has since been deleted.