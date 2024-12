Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Comedian Corey Holcomb, who is currently the host of The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, has been accused of assaulting a women outside the Hollywood Improv Club earlier this month.

According to TMZ, witnesses told law enforcement that Holcomb approached comedian Cristina Payne as she lingered near the venue and started screaming at her. Sources claimed they were told the 56-year-old podcast host threatened to punch Payne in the face, so another man attempted to diffuse the situation. Holcomb allegedly swung over the man and punched Payne directly in the face.

Several people, including Holcomb, supposedly tackled the aspiring peacemaker before all hell broke loose and Holcomb took off running. When officers showed up at the scene, they took a battery report and left without making any arrests.

The feud reportedly dates back to July, when Holcomb said he wanted to “super sock” Payne. He added, “Somebody come get this b#### before I f### her up.”

Holcomb is apparently using his podcast to deny the allegations, but there are multiple people who are willing to testify against him if he’s arrested and charged.

It’s not the first time Holcomb has been accused of harassing or trying to intimidate a woman.

In 2022, he dedicated ample time on his podcast to tear down and attempt to intimate a former journalist at HipHopDX, who reported on his claim that Rick Ross ditched the 85 South Show mid-interview for salacious reasons.

The hosts were told he had to catch a flight, but DC Young Fly found that excuse hard to believe.

“We ain’t get no dap?!” DC said of his exit. “How he just gon’ disappear on a n-gga like that? We ain’t even say bye or nothing!”

During a taping of the D’s Loose Talk About Bullshit with Darlene Ortiz, Holcomb suggested Ross left the show after realizing none of the hosts were homosexual.

“Out of nowhere Rick said he had to use the bathroom to take his jacket off … after some good time had passed, Ross’ team informed the show that Ross had departed,” Ortiz read. “He caught a flight. They were like, ‘What the hell?’”

Holcomb replied, “That boy showed up at the 85 South Show and realized ain’t none of these n-ggas gay. I’m leavin … he was around all heterosexual n-ggas. Don’t nobody say that. N-gga, we know what it is. Y’all muthafuckas get mad at me. N-gga, let me tell you something.

“If Rick Ross watching this, let me tell you something — stop hiring drivers. Drivers always tell on ya, n-gga. I know what happened at LAX with that boy.”

After the story ran, Holcomb proceeded to track down the writer and scream at her on the phone before having a total hissy fit on his show.

The investigation into the latest incident is ongoing.