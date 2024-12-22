Paul Wall Explains How Kanye West Changed The Game With His Titanium “Jaws” Grillz

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Uncover Paul Wall’s perspective on the most iconic grill designs in hip-hop.

Paul Wall affectionately crowned Kanye West a “visionary” while dishing on his opinion of some of the biggest Hip-Hop artists grillz.

In a recent interview with Billboard Hip-Hop, the Houston rapper, who doubles as a grillz aficionado shared his thoughts on some of the most iconic grill designs sported by artists. In somewhat of a surprising twist, The People’s Champ lyricist ended up giving special praise to Kanye West for his revolutionary approach to his recent grill design based off of his inspiration from a film.

“Kanye West, man, one of the biggest visionaries of all time, no doubt,” Paul Wall began as he reflected on West’s recent titanium grill.

Wall’s high praises for West’s grillz could certainly serve as a consolation prize for the Chicago native, who reportedly spent more than $850,000 for the set made from the high-strength precious metal. As he continued, he remarked on how the unique design both brought him back to his early years as a juvenile imitating the trend as a kid, while also offering a look into the future.

“This grill reminds me of my first grill, the aluminum foil, you know what I’m saying?” he said in part. “When you put the gum wrapper in your mouth and make it work. After Kanye got this, people were always coming in asking for ‘that Kanye grill.’ He’s one of the biggest trendsetters with grills, no question about it.”

Beyond Kanye West, Wall also praised other artists for their contributions to the evolution of grill culture. For the “Sittin Sidewayz” rapper, T-Pain’s yellow gold and diamond grill became an emblem of the 2000s.

“That was definitely a look for the era,” Wall remarked. “Big shout out to my boy T-Pain.”

Another standout for Wall was Megan Thee Stallion’s “honeymoon set” which featured rose gold grills with a carat of diamonds on each tooth.

“Every tooth is a wedding ring, an engagement ring,” he explained. “If you’re asking Megan to marry you, you better come with a hell of a ring, because she’s already got all the carrots in her mouth.”

Wall also highlighted A$AP Rocky’s flag-themed grill, which he praised for its artistry and attention to detail.

“When he [A$AP ROCKY] debuted that, he definitely stirred some waves,” he said. “The way the top and bottom align perfectly, it’s a serious piece of work. A$AP really came with it on that one.”

While reflecting on the evolution of grills, Wall couldn’t help but mention his own contributions to the culture. He started his grillz business in the early 2000s, working alongside jeweler Johnny Dang to create custom designs for artists and fans alike. Wall’s involvement in Nelly’s classic track “Grillz” in 2005 further cemented his status as a grill pioneer.