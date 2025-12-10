Common Honors Stuart Scott’s Hip-Hop Legacy With Powerful Documentary Tribute Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Common’s new tribute song “Vision” celebrates Stuart Scott’s groundbreaking fusion of Hip-Hop culture and sports journalism.

Common dropped a heartfelt tribute song that may bring viewers to tears, as the Chicago rapper honors Stuart Scott’s revolutionary impact on sports broadcasting with “Vision.”

The Common collaboration with producer 9th Wonder, featuring PJ and Bilal, serves as the emotional centerpiece for Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott, which premieres Wednesday (December 10) at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Common captures Scott’s fearless approach to bringing Hip-Hop culture into mainstream sports media.

“Behold, a rebel with a cause without a pause/One after another, yo, I battle for ours/And push bars on TV screens/Quoting rap gods, Hip-Hop kings and queens,” Common raps on the track.

His lyrics directly reference Scott’s groundbreaking decision to incorporate rap lyrics and Hip-Hop slang into his SportsCenter broadcasts.

Scott died January 4, 2015, at age 49 after a seven-year battle with appendiceal cancer. He first discovered the rare cancer during an appendectomy in 2007. The North Carolina native went into remission but faced another diagnosis in 2011, fighting the disease publicly while continuing his ESPN duties.

The late anchor revolutionized sports broadcasting by refusing to conform to traditional presentation styles.

Scott popularized catchphrases such as “Boo-Yah!” and “cooler than the other side of the pillow,” which became part of American sports culture. He regularly quoted rap lyrics during highlights and wasn’t afraid to bring street vernacular to primetime television.

Scott’s Hip-Hop influence extended beyond catchphrases.

He understood the culture’s connection to sports and made ESPN feel more authentic to younger, diverse audiences. His approach opened doors for other broadcasters to express their personalities and cultural identities on air.

The documentary features clips of Scott’s most memorable moments, including his courageous 2014 ESPY Awards speech about his battle with cancer.

“When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer,” Scott said during that emotional address. “You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live.”

9th Wonder’s production provides the perfect backdrop for Common’s reflective verses about Scott’s legacy. The track demonstrates how Hip-Hop artists recognize Scott’s role in legitimizing their culture within mainstream sports media.

The documentary airs almost ten years after Scott’s death, making Common’s tribute particularly poignant for fans who remember the anchor’s unique broadcasting style.