Common Forced To Address Jennifer Hudson Marriage Talk On National Television

Common and his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson discussed his past comments about marriage on her nationally syndicated talk show.

Jennifer Hudson questioned her boyfriend Common about his recent comments regarding their potential marriage on Thursday (October 3). Hudson put Common on the spot on her nationally syndicated talk show, making him elaborate on remarks from a radio interview in which he expressed interest in marrying Hudson.

“I was asked about marriage, and I just answered honestly,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I said—you know what? You told me a quote that your mother said. ‘A man knows what he wants.’ And I was just saying my true feelings about—listen, Jennifer is the person. If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Common said Hudson will be his wife if her ever gets married during a stop at Philadelphia radio station 100.3 in September. Common asked Hudson how she felt about his stance on her TV show.

“My mother was right,” she told Common. “I think if she had met you, she’d say, ‘I don’t know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me.’ That’s what she would say! And I would agree. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I think you’re a deserving man. And I support that idea. That’s a beautiful idea … in due time. If it ever gets to that place.”

He responded, “I’m listening to God more and more. I know what purpose is. And I feel like this [relationship] is purpose right here.”

Earlier this year, Common and Hudson confirmed their romance. Dating rumors began in 2022.

Common and Pete Rock appeared on Hudson’s show to promote their new album The Auditorium Vol. 1, which dropped in July. Pete Rock said he wants to be the DJ at Common and Hudson’s wedding if the couple gets married.