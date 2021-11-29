Common and comedian Tiffany Haddish reportedly broke up because they couldn’t spend enough time together amid their busy careers.

Common and Tiffany Haddish are no longer dating, according to People magazine.

The celebrity couple reportedly broke up over career conflicts. A source claimed Common and Haddish couldn’t spend enough time together to maintain a relationship.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source said.

Common and Haddish began dating in 2020. The two met while filming the movie The Kitchen, which was released in 2019.

After striking up a friendship on set, Common and Haddish went on a virtual Bumble date in April 2020. A romance developed soon after, prompting them to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a December 2020 interview with People magazine, Haddish credited Common for embracing their time apart. The comedian said the separation made it more special when they were together.

“I need space,” she explained. “I like to be able to create whatever I’m trying to create, and if I’m with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That’s also what I like about him. He’s like, ‘If you need to go, you can go. I’m not trying to hold you back.’”

Apparently, that wasn’t sustainable as Common and Haddish decided to call it quits a year later.