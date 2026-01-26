Congressman Assaulted At Sundance By Racist MAGA Maniac In Love With President Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was punched at Sundance after the attacker said Trump would deport him.

A drunk party crasher punched Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost in the face at the Sundance Film Festival after threatening him with deportation.

Christian Young snuck into the exclusive CAA party at High West Saloon in Park City, Utah, early Saturday morning. The CAA party hosted filmmakers, agents, and industry executives for the festival’s annual kickoff event. Sundance draws thousands of entertainment professionals to Utah each January.

Young had been turned away earlier for not having an invitation to the industry event. He found his way back inside through a side entrance around midnight. Young immediately started causing problems in the restroom, making racist comments and bragging about being white.

The confrontation escalated when Young spotted Maxwell Frost at the private gathering. He walked up to the 29-year-old congressman and delivered his threat.

“Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face,” Frost wrote on X hours after the attack. “He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off.”

The congressman’s Cuban and Lebanese heritage likely motivated the deportation threats. Young specifically targeted Frost’s ethnicity during his racist rant in the restroom.

Venue security tackled Young before he could escape. Park City Police arrived within minutes and arrested him on charges of aggravated battery and two counts of simple assault. Young also allegedly assaulted a female guest during his rampage through the party. Each charge carries a sentencing enhancement due to the hate crime nature of the attacks.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Frost has been one of Trump’s harshest critics on immigration policy. The Gen Z congressman represents Orlando and has repeatedly called out the administration’s tactics as cruel and unconstitutional.

“The individual was arrested and I am okay,” Maxwell Frost confirmed in his social media post. “Thank you to the venue security and Park City police.”

The assault comes during explosive tensions over Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. ICE agents have killed two American citizens in Minneapolis this month alone.

Renée Good, 37, was shot dead by an ICE officer on January 7 during a confrontation in her neighborhood. Alex Pretti, also 37, died Saturday when Border Patrol agents opened fire during protests over Good’s killing.

Both victims were American citizens caught in the crossfire of Trump’s mass deportation operations. The killings have sparked nationwide protests and calls for ICE accountability.

Trump has defended ICE’s aggressive tactics despite the civilian deaths in Minneapolis. The president sent border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee operations after the Pretti killing.